Twitter Reacts as Romelu Lukaku Picks Up Where Zlatan Left Off With Goals Against West Ham

No Zlatan Ibrahimovic, no problem for Manchester United and Jose Mourinho. Romelu Lukaku has scored on his Premier League debut for the Red Devils to give his side the lead against West Ham.

The powerful Belgian forward latched on to Marcus Rashford's excellent through ball and accurately placed his finish in off the post past a helpless Joe Hart.

10 - Romelu Lukaku has scored 10 goals against West Ham in all competitions; more than he has against any other English team. Hammered. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 13, 2017

Having scored against Real Madrid - albeit a consolation - in the Super Cup last week, Lukaku has made an impressive start since his £75m arrival from Everton.

Here's some of the best reactions from Twitter after Lukaku emphatically struck United into the lead:

Lukaku scores. I gain new appreciation for what Jennifer Aniston must've gone through watching first photos of Brad Pitt with Angelina Jolie — roger bennett (@rogbennett) August 13, 2017

Lukaku scored and pointed to the badge pic.twitter.com/NFOcH4KGq5 — Royal Blue Mersey (@RBMersey) August 13, 2017

Delighted to see Lukaku score on his Premier League debut for Manchester United. That is exactly what he brings you – goals, goals, goals! — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) August 13, 2017

Pumping the badge already. Lukaku is red 🔴🔥 — United Peoples TV (@UnitedPeoplesTV) August 13, 2017

Lukaku did next to nothing in the first half, then scored a goal.



Exactly why he was bought in the first place. — Pangeran ⚜ (@pangeransiahaan) August 13, 2017

Ibrahimovic bagged a healthy 28 goals in all competitions last season, but could Lukaku be on for an even more prolific campaign?

Lukaku picking up where Zlatan left off ⚽ pic.twitter.com/k3qhjbzsMU — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 13, 2017

2013: Lukaku scores vs. West Ham on his league debut for Everton. 🔵



2017: Lukaku scores vs. West Ham on his league debut for Man Utd. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/gDwDGlODDF — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 13, 2017

G Neville: "That what’s he’s been signed to do. It’s a great run from Lukaku and a great pass from Rashford. He’s off & running in the PL.” pic.twitter.com/O2YlHTziJ6 — Rahul Singh (@forevruntd) August 13, 2017

Some had expressed scepticism over how successful Lukaku would be at Old Trafford, but he didn't take long to silence the doubters.

"Lacazette and Morata scored on their Premier Lead debut for their new clubs, let's see what Lukaku does." pic.twitter.com/DrfWSBPzOR — Nabit (@CreativeMkhit) August 13, 2017

Lukaku to all the haters. pic.twitter.com/9nR5WRT1bM — Red Devil Bible (@RedDevilBible) August 13, 2017

2 goals in 2 games for lukaku. Not bad for a non intelligent player. — KinG NomSo👑 (@ani_nomso) August 13, 2017

And things got even better for Man Utd's big summer signing when he netted his second in the second-half, via textbook header; once again, Twitter had its say on the subject: