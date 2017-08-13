Soccer

Twitter Reacts as Romelu Lukaku Picks Up Where Zlatan Left Off With Goals Against West Ham

an hour ago

No Zlatan Ibrahimovic, no problem for Manchester United and Jose Mourinho. Romelu Lukaku has scored on his Premier League debut for the Red Devils to give his side the lead against West Ham.

The powerful Belgian forward latched on to Marcus Rashford's excellent through ball and accurately placed his finish in off the post past a helpless Joe Hart.

Having scored against Real Madrid - albeit a consolation - in the Super Cup last week, Lukaku has made an impressive start since his £75m arrival from Everton.

Here's some of the best reactions from Twitter after Lukaku emphatically struck United into the lead:

Ibrahimovic bagged a healthy 28 goals in all competitions last season, but could Lukaku be on for an even more prolific campaign?

Some had expressed scepticism over how successful Lukaku would be at Old Trafford, but he didn't take long to silence the doubters.

 

And things got even better for Man Utd's big summer signing when he netted his second in the second-half, via textbook header; once again, Twitter had its say on the subject:

