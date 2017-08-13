Wantaway Everton Midfielder Will Take Big Pay Cut in Order to Join Tottenham This Summer

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has admitted that he would take a big pay cut in order to join Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Barkley snubbed a £100k-a-week deal just before Everton boss Ronald Koeman revealed he would no longer be part of the club's plans moving forward. Now, according to TalkSport, Barkley claims he is willing to accept a £70k-a-week deal to join Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Tottenham plan end-of-transfer-window spending spree as they step up interest in Ross Barkley and Davinson Sanchez https://t.co/mmoRZsc9ax — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) August 13, 2017

Barkley has struggled during his time at Goodison Park and despite some impressive performances for the Toffees, he has yet to firmly break into the England national side after being left frustrated at last year's European Championship - spending the entirety of the tournament on the substitutes' bench.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Tottenham can offer Champions League football this season following their second place finish at the end of last season's Premier League, and European football would be more than beneficial for Barkley as he aims to compete at the highest level in order to impress England boss Gareth Southgate.

Spurs boss Pochettino is keen to acquire the services of Barkley and the fact that Koeman no longer see's as part of the club's future, a deal is looking likely despite only two weeks left of the transfer window.