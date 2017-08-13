West Brom Boss Tony Pulis Plots Transfer Splurge on English Talent to Celebrate Signing New Contract

West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis is determined to mark his two-year contract extension with the club by investing heavily in the transfer market.

The 59-year-old put pen-to-paper on Saturday, committing his future to the Baggies until 2019. With his security now assured, Pulis is believed to be eyeing five new signings for his side before the window closes on 31st August.

According to The Sun, Pulis is eyeing a crop of English talent to freshen up his squad at the Hawthorns. Top of the veteran boss' list is promising Middlesbrough centre-back Ben Gibson, who shone for his side last season despite their relegation.

Crystal Palace right-back Joel Ward is also on Pulis' wish-list, alongside Everton's experienced midfielder Gareth Barry.



#WBA have won successive opening day fixtures in league football for the first time since 1992.



A long wait... #MOTD pic.twitter.com/WzxsrPBnlu — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) August 12, 2017

Pulis has also been eyeing Barcelona's centre-back Thomas Vermaelen, who had extensive Premier League experience with Arsenal. Another striker is also on the agenda, as Pulis looks to strengthen his squad considerably ahead of what will be a hard-fought campaign for the Baggies.

The Midlands side got their Premier League season off to a fine start yesterday, with a solid 1-0 victory over Eddie Howe's plucky Bournemouth side. Debutant Ahmed Hegazy sealed the three points for his side, powering a header past a helpless Asmir Begović from an excellent Chris Brunt free-kick.

West From have come on leaps and bounds under Pulis, who has brought his ability for ensuring stability to the club. Baggies fans will however be keen to see their side invest further in the transfer market, given that only three new faces have arrived at the club this summer. Pulis is ready to strike some deals, and should add to his squad before the window shuts.