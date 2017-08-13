Soccer

West Brom Boss Tony Pulis Plots Transfer Splurge on English Talent to Celebrate Signing New Contract

2 hours ago

West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis is determined to mark his two-year contract extension with the club by investing heavily in the transfer market. 

The 59-year-old put pen-to-paper on Saturday, committing his future to the Baggies until 2019. With his security now assured, Pulis is believed to be eyeing five new signings for his side before the window closes on 31st August.

According to The Sun, Pulis is eyeing a crop of English talent to freshen up his squad at the Hawthorns. Top of the veteran boss' list is promising Middlesbrough centre-back Ben Gibson, who shone for his side last season despite their relegation. 

Crystal Palace right-back Joel Ward is also on Pulis' wish-list, alongside Everton's experienced midfielder Gareth Barry.

Pulis has also been eyeing Barcelona's centre-back Thomas Vermaelen, who had extensive Premier League experience with Arsenal. Another striker is also on the agenda, as Pulis looks to strengthen his squad considerably ahead of what will be a hard-fought campaign for the Baggies.

The Midlands side got their Premier League season off to a fine start yesterday, with a solid 1-0 victory over Eddie Howe's plucky Bournemouth side. Debutant Ahmed Hegazy sealed the three points for his side, powering a header past a helpless Asmir Begović from an excellent Chris Brunt free-kick.

West From have come on leaps and bounds under Pulis, who has brought his ability for ensuring stability to the club. Baggies fans will however be keen to see their side invest further in the transfer market, given that only three new faces have arrived at the club this summer. Pulis is ready to strike some deals, and should add to his squad before the window shuts.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters