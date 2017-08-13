West Brom to Move Onto Next Target if They Miss Out on Everton & PL Stalwart Gareth Barry

West Brom will look towards Hull City midfielder Sam Clucas, should they miss out on Everton stalwart Gareth Barry.

Pulis has identified how Barry has been marginalised by the new signing Davy Klaassen and the emergence of Tom Davies, with the Baggies manager now making the 36-year-old his number one target.

With Barry preparing to warm the bench, West Brom could provide him first team football and plug the hole left by the departure of Darren Fletcher. Yet, Everton may want to keep the old dog around as his experience and availability should injury strike in the midfield department.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

According to the Mirror, should a deal for Barry not be struck, Pulis will turn towards Sam Clucas. Currently in the Championship with Hull City, the move would be very attractive and new boss Leonid Slutsky will struggle to keep hold of him should the Premier League come calling.

Clucas was one of Hull's more impressive players, making 37 appearances in the Premier League last season as he became "Mr Dependable". Scoring three goals and assisting one, it could be argued that Clucas would have totted up more numbers in a team that was not fighting relegation.

At 26 years of age, the potential is there for Clucas, and he is also able to be versatile playing on the left wing and in the middle of the park, the Englishman is valued at £10m. With a bid from Burnley turned down this week, West Brom may have to up their pursuit before it's too late.