Zlatan Advised to Tread Cautiously by Medics as He Launches Intense Recovery Programme

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been told to take his training regime easy to avoid aggravating his knee injury by medics.

Those aiding the giant Swede's recovery know the player is itching to get back playing again, and have advised the striker to err on the side of caution and not go too hard.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Ibrahimovic has been sidelined since April after sustaining an ACL injury against Celta Vigo for Manchester United, which is effectively the only reason why he was released by the club after a terrific season in which he scored 28 goals.

The 35-year-old has continued to use United's facilities despite being released, and has recently held talks with Jose Mourinho about returning to the club on a short term contract.

As reported by the Sun though, Ibrahimovic could be risking a longer spell on the sidelines through his eagerness to get back playing as soon as possible according to American experts.

As things currently stand, the serial winner is on course to return to action in December, and has been looking in good shape on social media during his downtime - he has been relaxing in the south of France with his partner Helena Seger and his agent Mino Raiola.

It remains to be seen whether Ibrahimovic will turn out in the red of United around Christmas time - for the now the club will be relying on £75m Romelu Lukaku as their new source of goals.

