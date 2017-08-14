Algerian Winger Sofiane Feghouli Joins Galatasaray From West Ham for an Undisclosed Fee

Algeria international Sofiane Feghouli has joined Turkish Super Lig outfit Galatasaray from West Ham United for an undisclosed fee, just a year after the winger signed for the Hammers, according to the east Londoners' official website.





Linking-up at the London Stadium from La Liga's Valencia in the summer of 2016, Feghouli failed to make an impact in the Premier League for Slaven Bilic, and it was apparent that a new challenge was needed to kick-start his stalling career at the Irons.

OFFICIAL 📍#Galatasaray are pleased to announce the signing of Algerian 🇩🇿sensation Sofiane Feghouli! #FeghouliArrives 👀 pic.twitter.com/ELeuZ7Ayqt — Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) August 14, 2017

Making just 27 appearances for the club last term, the attacker only managed to bag four goals during his stint on English soil, proving that his personal adaptation to the British game did not necessarily go according to plan.

A move to Turkey for a relatively renowned club such as Galatasaray is the perfect platform for the player to prove their worth again once and for all, European football also being a sweetener in his switch.

With West Ham signing Marko Arnautovic from Stoke City during the summer window, it looked increasingly unlikely that Feghouli was ever going to make his mark at the Stratford-based club who have invested heavily recently to bolster their squad.

In a bid to save his credibility as a potent offensive threat, the 27-year-old's departure from West Ham to 'Cimbom' will surface as a positive step for all parties involved. Feghouli was prolific in Spain, so perhaps a move to a similarly warmer climate will invigorate his overall performances at his new home, the Turk Telekom Stadium.