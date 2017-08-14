Arsenal Maestro Reportedly Tells His Representatives to Secure Move to Spanish Giants

Mesut Ozil might have played his final game at the Emirates.

Reports coming in Spain from Don Balon, say that Ozil has told his agent to find a way out of London and complete a move to Ernesto Valverde's Barcelona.

The German midfielder is in his final year of his contract and it is looking increasingly unlikely that he will sign a new deal. It is a situation that Arsene Wenger is no stranger to, with decisions needing to be made over his two star players Ozil and Alexis Sanchez. Should they cash in on them now or let them see out their contracts?

Barcelona seem to have accepted that they will not be able to land Philippe Coutinho and Ozil is next on their shopping list.

GERARD JULIEN/GettyImages

Ozil's ties with rivals Real Madrid could cause unrest amongst both sets of fans. However, players like the Brazilian Ronaldo have shown that if you perform well for your team then the fans will get behind you.

If the move does go through, then Ozil will join a long list of players to switch the Gunners for the Catalan giant; Alex Song, Cesc Fabregas and Thierry Henry are the most recent examples.

Arsenal fans should not be too hasty to vent their anger at Ozil, as the Sun reports that the German is close to agreeing a new deal.

As the transfer window reaches it conclusion, Arsenal players will continue to be at the epicenter of reports, and their best business could well be keeping their star players.