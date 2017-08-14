Barca Star Iniesta Trolls Real Madrid Fans Following Spanish Super Cup Loss

After Real Madrid secured a 3-1 victory over bitter rivals Barcelona in the first leg of their Supercopa de España clash, Andrés Iniesta fired shots at Los Blancos supporters, claiming that it is "rare" to see so many Madrid fans at the Camp Nou.

The Spanish midfielder, who has four Champions League winners medals with Barcelona, spoke about the discomfort he felt seeing so many Real Madrid fans inside the stadium. With the second-leg due to take place on August 16, Barcelona have to overcome a two goal deficit to secure victory in the Super Cup.

"It is very rare that the crowd had so many fans of Madrid," claimed the 33-year-old. "I don't know if it's disturbing, but being at home I do not like it."

A Gerard Piqué own goal gifted Real Madrid the advantage early in the second half and their lead could have been doubled through Dani Carvajal, however, left-back Jordi Alba denied his compatriot with a stunning goal line clearance.

Lionel Messi gave Barcelona a lifeline from the penalty spot after Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas was adjudged to have brought down Suárez inside the box.





Cristiano Ronaldo's introduction off the bench, however, changed the game and after the Portuguese star fired Los Blancos back into the lead in typical Ronaldo fashion, he was sent off after the referee believed he had simulated contact with French defender Samuel Umtiti.





Wonderkid Marco Asensio then put the gloss on a resiliant Real Madrid performance by beating German international Marc-André ter Stegen at his near post late in the match.

Barcelona will be forced to come out all guns blazing when the two sides meet for the second leg, however, Ronaldo's suspension will limit the defensive concerns the Catalan-based side may face at the Santiago Bernabéu.