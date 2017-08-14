Soccer

Barcelona Announces €40M Signing of Paulinho from Chinese Club

0:45 | Soccer
Behind the Scenes of Neymar's SI Cover Shoot
an hour ago

Barcelona have officially announced an agreement for the €40m signing of Brazilian midfielder Paulinho from Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande.

Paulinho, who is set to begin a third stint in European club football after two previous spells, will undergo a Barcelona medical on Thursday before being presented to the media at Camp Nou that afternoon. The club have confirmed that his release clause has been set at €120m.

Paulinho is the fourth signing of the summer for Barça after the arrivals of Marlon Santos (following a loan last season), Gerard Deulofeu and Nelson Semedo.

His is the first player to join the club since Neymar left for Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month.

Paulinho's last spell with a European club came with Tottenham in England. He had previously impressed with Corinthians in his native Brazil, winning a Copa Libertadores title in 2012 and the FIFA Club World Cup after helping his team beat Chelsea.

His first spell in Europe came as a youngster when he joined FC Vlinius in Lithuania, before transferring to LKS Lodz in Poland, spending a single season with each.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters