Barcelona have officially announced an agreement for the €40m signing of Brazilian midfielder Paulinho from Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande.

Paulinho, who is set to begin a third stint in European club football after two previous spells, will undergo a Barcelona medical on Thursday before being presented to the media at Camp Nou that afternoon. The club have confirmed that his release clause has been set at €120m.

Paulinho is the fourth signing of the summer for Barça after the arrivals of Marlon Santos (following a loan last season), Gerard Deulofeu and Nelson Semedo.

His is the first player to join the club since Neymar left for Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month.

Paulinho's last spell with a European club came with Tottenham in England. He had previously impressed with Corinthians in his native Brazil, winning a Copa Libertadores title in 2012 and the FIFA Club World Cup after helping his team beat Chelsea.

His first spell in Europe came as a youngster when he joined FC Vlinius in Lithuania, before transferring to LKS Lodz in Poland, spending a single season with each.