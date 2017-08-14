Soccer

Bournemouth Send Application to Borough of Poole for New State of the Art Training Complex

Bournemouth have submitted plans to the Borough of Poole for the right to build a new-multi million pound training complex.

The Cherries, who currently train next to their home ground the Vitality Stadium, have recently purchased the 57-acre former Canford Magna Golf Club site and are planning to overhaul and turn it into a state of the art training ground.

Sky Sports report that the Cherries hope is to build facilities that will be able to house the first team, development squad as well as academy and pre-academy training operations, bringing the club into one location.

The proposed new training complex will include 10 full-size pitches, three junior pitches, an indoor artificial playing surface, state-of-the-art medical, fitness, sports science and rehabilitation facilities, administrative space and a press conference theatre.

Chief executive Neil Blake spoke about the plans to re-brand the club now they have established themselves in the Premier League.

He said: "This is another hugely exciting development for the club, on the back of our recent announcement regarding a new stadium in Kings Park.

"Our existing training site has served the club very well, but will be developed on to accommodate our plans for the future."

After a top half finish in the top flight for the first time in their history the club are understandably trying to kick on with the hope of cementing their place in the top half this campaign.

"Therefore, it was important to find a suitable location in which we can build training facilities that are befitting of a Premier League club," he added.

"Providing everything we need to continue maintaining and enhancing the performance of elite footballers. The proposed training complex will not only offer first class facilities for Premier League footballers but also provide the perfect place to help develop the next generation of AFC Bournemouth stars.

"This development is another statement of intent from the club, and shows the commitment of the shareholders to the continued vision of progression for AFC Bournemouth, while maintaining stability."

