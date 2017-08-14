Chelsea Set to Make a Surprise Move for Long-Standing Man Utd Target Ivan Perisic

Chelsea are looking to hijack Ivan Perisic's expected transfer to Manchester United with a bid of their own as the transfer window enters it's last two weeks.

The Mirror are reporting that Man United are set to make another bid for the 28-year-old after reportedly having a £39m bid rejected. United are looking to increase the offer to £48m but Antonio Conte wants the Croatia international to sign for the Blues after being impressed by him when Chelsea faced Inter Milan in Singapore in pre-season.

ROSLAN RAHMAN/GettyImages

Perisic emerged as a top target for Jose Mourinho early in the transfer window but United have failed to agree a fee with Inter for the attacking midfield player.

Inter boss, Luciano Spaletti, said last month that Perisic is not for sale and that the player is very much a part of his plans going into the new season. But after scoring against them in pre-season, Chelsea are set to get in on the action and prepare a bid for Perisic as well.

Chelsea are looking to complete several signings before the window closes - including Leicester's Danny Drinkwater and the Blues have been in negotiations with Juventus for left-back Alex Sandro. There is also interest from Conte's side for Everton's Ross Barkley.

Both United and Chelsea had contrasting opening day results on the weekend as the champions surprisingly lost at home to Burnley.

United saw off West Ham with a resounding 4-0 victory - new signing Romelu Lukaku bagged a brace for the Red Devils. With Hazard out injured till next month and Fabregas suspended, Chelsea at the moment look the more desperate side to land Perisic.

