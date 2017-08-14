A Confident Wayne Rooney Is Looking to Roll Back the Years After Scoring on Return to Everton

It's the stuff of storybooks. Wayne Rooney emerged on the scene as an Everton player at 16 years of age. He left the Toffees for Manchester United in 2004 and returned back to Goodison Park 13 years later and of course he was always going to score, wasn't he?

"There is a lot of expectation," Rooney told the Daily Mail. "I knew when I came back, I was putting a lot of pressure on myself. There are still some fans who maybe thought that I wasn't good enough to come back here. I had pressure for 13 years at Manchester United."

Rooney's illustrious time at Manchester United saw him lift every club trophy imaginable. He went on to become the club's all-time leading goalscorer, surpassing the record previously held by the great Sir Bobby Charlton.



OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

But a turbulent last couple of seasons for Rooney at United halted his career and effected the player's stake for a place in both United and England. But he now joins Everton in hope to kick start his career again and settle back into first team football.

"I could have gone to another Premier League team," Rooney said. "But coming back here? I've got to be the best I can. This is the club I grew up supporting, it's the club I want to play for. I want to do well but it's up to me to prove myself."

Rooney and Romelu Lukaku went in opposite directions in the transfer window - which also seemed how their respective careers were heading. But Rooney isn't ready to pack it in yet: "My game has changed and they will see that in a few weeks."

