Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo Hit With 5-Game Ban After Pushing Referee In Spanish Super Cup

Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng: Everyone is gunning for Real Madrid
Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed a five-game domestic ban after he was seen to have pushed referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea during Sunday night's Spanish Super Cup first leg against Barcelona.

Ronaldo had already been given his marching orders from the game after receiving a second yellow card for an alleged dive, leading him to visibly push Bengoetxea.

According to the Spanish federation's regulations, Ronaldo could have been facing a much longer suspension of up to 12 games.

The Spanish federation chose to issue a four-game ban for the push in addition to the one-game suspension for the initial red card, bringing the total number of fixtures he'll miss to five.

A five-game ban is the minimum threshold for the suspension to apply for all domestic competitions in Spain. Had the 32-year-old been given a lesser ban it would only have seen him ruled out of future Super Cup games.

