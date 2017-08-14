Soccer

Cristiano's Strike in Super Cup Means He's Now Ahead of Messi in Another Intriguing Stat

37 minutes ago

Two of the biggest stars in world football were neck-in-neck for another accolade, and Ronaldo took the lead in it last night - he has now passed Messi in scoring more goals at Camp Nou in the El Clasico encounters.

Lionel Messi scored his 10th goal in the illustrious fixture from the penalty spot, levelling up with Ronaldo, only for the Portuguese international to come off the bench and score his 11th, putting him one ahead of Messi on his own turf.

Ronaldo's celebrations were however cut short after being shown a second yellow card for allegedly diving. His first yellow came as a result of his over-the-top topless celebration after scoring his goal at Camp Nou. 

The Real Madrid hitman could be in for further punishment after he seemed to have pushed the referee in the back after he was given the red card. The social media rumour mill is saying Ronaldo is set to serve a five-match ban. 

Madrid take a 3-1 first leg lead into Wednesday's Spanish Super Cup deciding encounter. They will be without Ronaldo for the tie and will be hoping that it's the only game that he's suspended for.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters