Cristiano's Strike in Super Cup Means He's Now Ahead of Messi in Another Intriguing Stat

Two of the biggest stars in world football were neck-in-neck for another accolade, and Ronaldo took the lead in it last night - he has now passed Messi in scoring more goals at Camp Nou in the El Clasico encounters.

Lionel Messi scored his 10th goal in the illustrious fixture from the penalty spot, levelling up with Ronaldo, only for the Portuguese international to come off the bench and score his 11th, putting him one ahead of Messi on his own turf.



Ronaldo has now scored more goals at Camp Nou in El Clasico (11) than Messi (10) #SuperCopa pic.twitter.com/8V7xPMSvVk — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) August 13, 2017

Ronaldo's celebrations were however cut short after being shown a second yellow card for allegedly diving. His first yellow came as a result of his over-the-top topless celebration after scoring his goal at Camp Nou.

The Real Madrid hitman could be in for further punishment after he seemed to have pushed the referee in the back after he was given the red card. The social media rumour mill is saying Ronaldo is set to serve a five-match ban.

Madrid take a 3-1 first leg lead into Wednesday's Spanish Super Cup deciding encounter. They will be without Ronaldo for the tie and will be hoping that it's the only game that he's suspended for.