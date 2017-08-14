Soccer

Derby County Close in on Securing Deal for Leicester City Forward Tom Lawrence

an hour ago

Derby County are close to agreeing a deal to sign Leicester City forward Tom Lawrence within the next couple of days.

Clubcall have reported that the Rams are set to pay the Craig Shakespeare's side a fee of £7m as they look to improve their squad following a poor start to their Championship season.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

An opening day draw with recently relegated Sunderland was followed by a 2-0 home defeat to Midlands rivals Wolves on Saturday and Gary Rowett's side currently sit on one point after their first two games.

Derby have hopes of pushing for promotion to the Premier League, but have only made two signings so far, securing the return of Tom Huddlestone for £2m and Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee.

After losing key players Cyrus Christie, Tom Ince and Will Hughes, Rowett is keen to add Lawrence to bolster his squad and is currently pursuing the Welsh international as well as having other targets on his wish-list.

Pete Norton/GettyImages

The former Manchester United loanee had an impressive loan spell in the Championship with Ipswich last season scoring 11 goals in 36 games, including nine in the league. 

Lawrence struggled to break into the Foxes team since joining in 2013 and has only featured three times for the Foxes, spending time on loan in the Championship with Rotherham, Blackburn, Cardiff and the Tractor Boys. 

The 23-year-old is said to be keen on a move to Derby for a fresh challenge and regular first team football.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters