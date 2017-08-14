Diego Costa Pleads to Join Atletico After Accusing Chelsea of Treating Him Like a 'Criminal'

Chelsea outcast Diego Costa has given an explosive to the Daily Mail in which he has lifted the lid on his future at Stamford Bridge and his feelings toward manager Antonio Conte, someone he says he respects as a coach, but not as a person.

Costa surprisingly invited Mail journalist Adam Crafton into his childhood home when the reporter turned up unannounced at the player's childhood home in Lagarto in north-east Brazil, opening up about the things that have seen his Chelsea career grind to a spectacular halt.

"You know that the manager doesn't want me," the striker explained.

"I am waiting for Chelsea to set me free. I didn't want to leave. I was happy. When the manager does not want you, you have to go. If you were to ask all my team-mates, they'd say the same. They send messages saying 'I miss you' and that they love me.

Costa revealed how is he is still in regular contact with David Luiz, Cesc Fabregas and Willian, with his closest Chelsea friends keen to know how he is.

After a falling out with Conte in January, the issue Costa's future became big news at the end of the season when the 28-year-old revealed the existence of a text message from Conte informing the player his services were no longer required.

Costa claims that he had been 'on the brink' of renewing his contract midway through last season and has accused Conte of stopping that.

"In January, things happened with the coach. I was on the brink of renewing my contract and they put the brakes on it. I suspect the manager was behind it. He asked for that to happen," he said.

"I respect him as a great coach. He has done a good job and I can see that, but as a person, no. He is not a coach who is very close with his players. He is very distant. He doesn't possess charisma.

"I was angry at the time (of the text message). Now I am more calm. I have not deleted the message. If people accuse me of lying, I can show them. It was clear, saying that he didn't count on me and wishing me the best for the future. Full stop."

Costa, who insists that he would rather stay at home in Brazil and see out his contract, unpaid after fines, than return to England and be made to train alone, is desperate for the club to allow him to leave and resume his career at former side Atletico Madrid.

"[Chelsea] want me to be there training with the reserves. I wouldn't be allowed access to the first-team dressing room and I would have no contact at all with the guys," he revealed.

"I'm not a criminal! I don't think it is fair after all I have done to be treated like that.

"Why won't they let me go if they don't want me? I have to do what I have to do. I have to think of myself. I've been a good boy here and tried to do the right thing," he pleaded.

"My desire is to go to Atletico. I've spoken to Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia. I said, 'If the manager doesn't want me, I want to go to Atletico Madrid'.

"I have rejected other offers. They want to sell me to China or other teams. The language is better for me in Spain. If I'm off, I'm going to the club I want to go to - not the club that's paying the most."