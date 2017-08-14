Dybala Says Lazio 'Deserved Victory' in Super Cup While Restating His Commitment to Juventus

Juventus hitman Paulo Dybala was making no excuses after last night's loss to Lazio in the Serie A Super Cup. The striker bagged a brace but it wasn't enough as Lazio's 93rd minute winner left the Old Lady disappointed.

"Quite simply, Lazio deserved it," Dybala told Juventus' official website. "There's not point dwelling on the build-up to their winner - that goal summed up a match that we didn't do enough to win."

The Argentine, who has taken the number 10 jersey for this season curled in an excellent free kick and brought the game level with a fine penalty in stoppage time. "All I can say is that I'll work had to keep improving and to make sure we win," Dybala added. "I'm delighted to be at Juve and to have the No. 10 shirt. I'm still young and I want to keep developing here."

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

The 23-year-old was also quick to fire down any claims that his side are favourites to retain their Serie A title: "We need to forget what we did last year. It won't be easy this season. Our rivals are waiting for us, but we know we're a good side. In other words, it's all down to us."

Dybala had an excellent 2016/17 campaign, where he took his Juventus side to the final of the Champions League after a terrific performance against Barcelona, scoring another graceful brace that dumped the Catalan side out of Europe.

He and Juve will be hoping for more of their same as they strap in for their defence of the title with a home game against Cagliari on Saturday.

