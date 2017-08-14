Soccer

Former Premier League Manager Praises Tottenham's Youth Policy

an hour ago

Alan Pardew - the former manager of a plethora of Premier League clubs in years gone by - has spoken-out in praise of Tottenham Hotspur's youth policy.

In his regular column for the Daily Mail, the 56-year-old spoke in admiring terms regarding the north London club's tendency to promote youth players into the first team, singling out Maurcio Pochettino for his bravery in doing so.

Pardew began by highlighting the usual policy of foreign Premier League managers, such as Spurs' Argentine coach, is not to blood home-grown talent, but instead to rely on imports from abroad.

However, he brought attention to the fact that Kyle-Walker Peters - who played on Sunday against Newcastle in place of the departed Kyle Walker - was the eighth young English player that Pochettino has selected since becoming Spurs manager in 2014.

He went on to say that such a youth system will surely bring hope to many youngsters around the country, in terms of there being a clearly-lit path to first-team Premier League football.

Pardew explained that he tried this at one of his former clubs, Southampton, giving youthful talent such as Adam Lallana, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Ward-Prowe a chance during his reign at St Mary's.

However, he admitted that himself and no-one else has had as much success as the Spurs boss in this regard, with Pochettino having oversaw the development and rising status of two of the League's best players - Dele Alli and the two-time Golden Boot winner Harry Kane.

The complete list of the eight aforementioned youngsters relayed by Pardew is Eric Dier, Dele Alli, Harry Winks, Walker-Peters, Josh Onomah, Anton Walkes, Marcus Edwards and Shayon Harrison.

