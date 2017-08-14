Soccer

Jose Mourinho Praises Lukaku Following 'Confident' Team Performance in 4-0 Rout of West Ham

an hour ago

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has claimed that he is delighted with the levels of confidence on show from his players, following their 4-0 win over West Ham.

A Romelu Lukaku double, followed by goals from Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba gave the Red Devils their biggest win for three years and the 54-year-old was pleased with the level of performance on show from his side.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Speaking to the press after the game, he said: "We had a quality performance, good personality and a word that I like is confidence. The team played with confidence and even with the result at 2-0, which is an open result in the Premier League.

"The team was confident and kept playing football. I am happy it was a very positive performance."


Mourinho was pleased that £90m signing Lukaku managed to get on the score sheet, feeling that it relieved pressure from the Belgian striker.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Adding: It's always important no? New players in a new club.


"Everybody expects goals and the pressure is with them, it's always nice for confidence." 


The Special One also demanded that his side had shown improvements in their game from last season, admitting that they may not have won a year ago. 


"The performance and levels of confidence is what is important to me, you know we lost 2 points here (Old Trafford) against West Ham.

"We had lots of similar matches where we were dominant and didn't score enough goals today we did and it got us and important three points. In the last 20 minutes instead of being boring and controlling we score the 3rd goal and everything is open to enjoy and score more."

