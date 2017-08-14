Soccer

Juventus Star Gonzalo Higuaín Apologises to Fans After Shock Supercoppa Italia Defeat to Lazio

an hour ago

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuaín has apologised to the club's fanbase, after his side lost Sunday's Super Coppa Italia 3-2 to Lazio. Despite coming back from 2-0 down to make a real fight of the game, the result remains an upset, given the extent to which Vecchia Signora have dominated Serie A for the past few seasons.

Speaking in the wake of the defeat, via Football Italia, the Argentine striker reached out to fans of the club on Instagram, apologising for the shock defeat and promising brighter things to come for the 2017/18 Serie A campaign. Higuaín stated:

"I wanted to apologise to the Juve fans for yesterday’s match. They deserve more than this, I know we can do more, and we must do more. But this is only the beginning, and now more than ever we need your love because we’re so much stronger if we’re together.

"I promise that we’ll have a fantastic year together. Thank you very much for being there, but we can only reverse this (result) if we’re together. Thank you for being there. See you soon, and we’ll do our best together. A big hug.”


Juventus were stunned in their 3-2 loss to Lazio, going down 2-0 at the break after Ciro Immobile bagged a brace with a penalty and an excellently taken header. Juventus ace Paulo Dybala lead the comeback in the second half, scoring twice in the last five minutes of the match, but an injury time goal from Alessandro Murgia sealed the victory for I Biancocelesti

Many pundits are tipping Juventus to finally lose their grip of Serie A this season, having won the last six competitions on the trot. 

However, Roma ran the Turin side very close last season, and the reemergence of AC Milan as a potential title contender is bound to shake up and breathe fresh air into what has been a rather stagnant competition in recent years.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters