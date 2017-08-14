Juventus Star Gonzalo Higuaín Apologises to Fans After Shock Supercoppa Italia Defeat to Lazio

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuaín has apologised to the club's fanbase, after his side lost Sunday's Super Coppa Italia 3-2 to Lazio. Despite coming back from 2-0 down to make a real fight of the game, the result remains an upset, given the extent to which Vecchia Signora have dominated Serie A for the past few seasons.

Speaking in the wake of the defeat, via Football Italia, the Argentine striker reached out to fans of the club on Instagram, apologising for the shock defeat and promising brighter things to come for the 2017/18 Serie A campaign. Higuaín stated:

"I wanted to apologise to the Juve fans for yesterday’s match. They deserve more than this, I know we can do more, and we must do more. But this is only the beginning, and now more than ever we need your love because we’re so much stronger if we’re together.

"I promise that we'll have a fantastic year together. Thank you very much for being there, but we can only reverse this (result) if we're together. Thank you for being there. See you soon, and we'll do our best together. A big hug."





Juventus were stunned in their 3-2 loss to Lazio, going down 2-0 at the break after Ciro Immobile bagged a brace with a penalty and an excellently taken header. Juventus ace Paulo Dybala lead the comeback in the second half, scoring twice in the last five minutes of the match, but an injury time goal from Alessandro Murgia sealed the victory for I Biancocelesti

Many pundits are tipping Juventus to finally lose their grip of Serie A this season, having won the last six competitions on the trot.

However, Roma ran the Turin side very close last season, and the reemergence of AC Milan as a potential title contender is bound to shake up and breathe fresh air into what has been a rather stagnant competition in recent years.