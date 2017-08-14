Soccer

Man City Star Blasted by Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard After Mocking Brighton Player for Own Goal

37 minutes ago

Manchester City’s £52m summer signing Benjamin Mendy has been heavily criticised after he appeared to mock Lewis Dunk for his own goal in City’s opening day win.

The former Monaco man missed the Citizens’ 2-0 win through injury, but took to Twitter to mock Dunk’s unfortunate own goal in the 75th minute which sealed the result for Pep Guardiola’s men.

The Frenchman tweeted 'Bullet header,' following the goal, but after receiving some unwanted attention, the defender posted an explanation on Twitter dismissing the jibe as ‘just banter’;

"Sorry to the few people who got offended... was just banter nothing personal. Enjoy your night everyone. #CmonCity."

However, BT Sport pundits Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard weren’t amused by Mendy’s comments and criticised the full-back during their analysis of the game, as reported by the Mail Online.

The Chelsea and Liverpool legends dismissed Mendy’s words as unprofessional and called for 23-year-old to be reprimanded.

Steven Gerrard said; "To be honest I don't like to see that, there's no need for it. There will be a time this season when Mendy makes a mistake and he's going to be wide open to criticism."

Lampard agreed: "Why don't you just have a few seconds to double check that that's the right thing to send?

Image by Chris Samuel

"Steve is exactly right. He's got to play this season and he might get done at some stage, someone else might want to tweet about him."

Former reds skipper Steven Gerrard also suggested that City captain Vincent Kompany, should speak to Mendy about his actions.

"Being captain of the team, if that happened there, I'd just say be careful moving forward because you'll leave yourself wide open.

"I think it's disrespectful to a fellow professional and I think there's totally no need for it at all." 

