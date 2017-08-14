Neymar Storms Paris Saint-Germain Debut in Brazil-Inspired Away Kit

Neymar's record-shattering move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain was undoubtedly the talk of the summer in the world of football.

The €220m fee was more than double the previous record for a transfer, while the saga also involved a training ground bust up, cryptic social media posts and a very public tug-of-war between Catalonia and the French capital.

Just as the dust was settling, Neymar finally made his debut for PSG on Sunday night, scoring and playing part in the other two goals as his new side beat Guingamp 0-3.

The first of many!



Neymar turns in Cavani's centre to score his first goal for PSG... 🙌 pic.twitter.com/lxWgTy4AtX — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) August 13, 2017

The 25-year-old superstar claimed he felt "more alive than ever" after his debut performance, and to help with his settling in process PSG sported an all yellow kit, which is rumoured to have been inspired by the Brazil national kit.

The team from the French capital has a history with football's most successful nation and boast several high profile Brazilians in their first team including Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Dani Alves, Thiago Motta and now Neymar.





According to Nike at the time of the kit release: "Brazil won its 3rd world title in 1970...That same year, Paris Saint Germain was founded, and from its inception, the dream of the club was to integrate the magicians of the seleção into the roster.

🎉 We have a winner!



The first fan to buy a Neymar PSG shirt emerges from the store.



📸 @richard_conway pic.twitter.com/cy1y0uRhgj — DW Sports (@dw_sports) August 4, 2017

"Since then, Brazil has been the most represented nation (outside France) in the club.with 29 players passing through the Parc des Princes over the last 50 years.

"The strong relationship between Paris Saint Germain and Brazil strengthened in 2001, when the talented Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, a.k.a. Ronaldinho, arrived, and with him, an otherworldly talent that has inspired future generation of footballers."

While the association with Brazil was a deliberate choice, some claim the Nike kit deign and colour selection may also have been a driver to help secure their latest star.

FRED TANNEAU/GettyImages

Regardless of whether the kit colour was a ploy in a bid to attract Neymar, the Qatari-backed Parisians will be desperate to leverage every last bit of the forward's 'brand' now they have him and will hope to see sales equivalent to that of the famous Brazil shirt.