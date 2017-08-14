PHOTO: Cristiano Can't Help But Troll Lionel Messi After Scoring a Screamer in Super Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned a long awaited favour to rival Lionel Messi - by mimicking the Argentinian's previous celebration when Barcelona triumphed over Real Madrid at the end of last season's El Clasico derby in the Santiago Bernabeu.

Between the two obvious choices for football's best player, it's often a case of anything you can do, I can do better. Messi wins a few Ballon d'Ors? Ronaldo wins a few Ballon d'Ors. Messi wins La Liga, then Ronaldo wins La Liga - it truly is a remarkable effort for one player to one-up the other; at least that seems to be the way Ronaldo sees is, as the Portuguese forward exacted his revenge on Sunday evening.

Back in April last season, Messi secured the Catalans an El Clasico victory in Madrid's back yard - a brilliant 92nd minute winner led to the 30-year-old making his way to the travelling fans, taking off his shirt, and holding it to the crowd. A photo that will surely go down in history.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

And now, Ronaldo has done it back to the Barcelona superstar - after securing his own team's second at the Nou Camp in Sunday evening's Super Cup tie between the two clubs. Revenge has probably never seemed so sweet.

Of course, in true Ronaldo fashion, the 32-year-old took every opportunity to show off his ripped physique before trolling his footballing rival - perhaps attempting to further assert some form of dominance over the physically inferior Messi.

However, Ronaldo didn't get to bask in his victory for too long. His revenge came at a price - a yellow card.

Only two minutes later, the forward went to ground after being taken out by Barca's Samuel Umtiti inside the box. Adjudged as simulation by the referee, Ronaldo received his marching orders with a second yellow card. Justice for his antics?