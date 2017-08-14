Soccer

PHOTO: Cristiano Can't Help But Troll Lionel Messi After Scoring a Screamer in Super Cup

2 hours ago

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned a long awaited favour to rival Lionel Messi - by mimicking the Argentinian's previous celebration when Barcelona triumphed over Real Madrid at the end of last season's El Clasico derby in the Santiago Bernabeu.

Between the two obvious choices for football's best player, it's often a case of anything you can do, I can do better. Messi wins a few Ballon d'Ors? Ronaldo wins a few Ballon d'Ors. Messi wins La Liga, then Ronaldo wins La Liga - it truly is a remarkable effort for one player to one-up the other; at least that seems to be the way Ronaldo sees is, as the Portuguese forward exacted his revenge on Sunday evening.

Back in April last season, Messi secured the Catalans an El Clasico victory in Madrid's back yard - a brilliant 92nd minute winner led to the 30-year-old making his way to the travelling fans, taking off his shirt, and holding it to the crowd. A photo that will surely go down in history.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

And now, Ronaldo has done it back to the Barcelona superstar - after securing his own team's second at the Nou Camp in Sunday evening's Super Cup tie between the two clubs. Revenge has probably never seemed so sweet.

STRINGER/GettyImages

Of course, in true Ronaldo fashion, the 32-year-old took every opportunity to show off his ripped physique before trolling his footballing rival - perhaps attempting to further assert some form of dominance over the physically inferior Messi.

However, Ronaldo didn't get to bask in his victory for too long. His revenge came at a price - a yellow card. 

Only two minutes later, the forward went to ground after being taken out by Barca's Samuel Umtiti inside the box. Adjudged as simulation by the referee, Ronaldo received his marching orders with a second yellow card. Justice for his antics?

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters