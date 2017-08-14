Soccer

PSG Set to Face UEFA Sanction Over Neymar Transfer Next Year as FFP Comes Into Question

2 hours ago

Neymar's transfer to Paris Saint-Germain this summer raised more than a few eyebrows. Leaving Barcelona for a staggering €222m, people were left sceptical over the Parisians ability to meet Uefa's Financial Fair Play regulations.

PSG, who are now being linked with a big money move for Kylian Mbappé, have escaped sanctions from Uefa (for now) as their finances will not be assessed until the autumn of 2018. 

Although an influx of shirt sales is expected after the Brazilian swapped Catalonia for Paris, the French club are unlikely to find enough 'legitimate' revenue streams before they go under UEFA's microscope, according to the Times.

There has been a concern amongst fans that PSG will be able to bury any breach in Financial Fair Play regulations through their Qatari-backed owners, however, UEFA do consider related-party transactions in their assessment of FFP regulations.

PSG were given a fine in 2014 after they were found to have breached FFP, however, they'll be unlikely to receive a similar punishment if they are found guilty next year. One key distinction for PSG this time around is the club will most likely be handed their punishment from UEFA's Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) directly.

With the Parisians fine in 2014 negotiated between the club and UEFA, PSG could face a lengthy transfer ban and expulsion from the Champions League should CFCB’s adjudicatory chamber find that Financial Fair Play regulations have been breached.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters