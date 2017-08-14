PSG Set to Face UEFA Sanction Over Neymar Transfer Next Year as FFP Comes Into Question

Neymar's transfer to Paris Saint-Germain this summer raised more than a few eyebrows. Leaving Barcelona for a staggering €222m, people were left sceptical over the Parisians ability to meet Uefa's Financial Fair Play regulations.

PSG, who are now being linked with a big money move for Kylian Mbappé, have escaped sanctions from Uefa (for now) as their finances will not be assessed until the autumn of 2018.

Although an influx of shirt sales is expected after the Brazilian swapped Catalonia for Paris, the French club are unlikely to find enough 'legitimate' revenue streams before they go under UEFA's microscope, according to the Times.

Neymar on his PSG debut:



Most take-ons completed (11)

Most chances created (7)

Most shots (6)

Most fouls suffered (4)



Star of the show. 😉 pic.twitter.com/zeY0d27juk — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 13, 2017

There has been a concern amongst fans that PSG will be able to bury any breach in Financial Fair Play regulations through their Qatari-backed owners, however, UEFA do consider related-party transactions in their assessment of FFP regulations.

PSG were given a fine in 2014 after they were found to have breached FFP, however, they'll be unlikely to receive a similar punishment if they are found guilty next year. One key distinction for PSG this time around is the club will most likely be handed their punishment from UEFA's Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) directly.

With the Parisians fine in 2014 negotiated between the club and UEFA, PSG could face a lengthy transfer ban and expulsion from the Champions League should CFCB’s adjudicatory chamber find that Financial Fair Play regulations have been breached.