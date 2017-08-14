Pundit Jamie Redknapp Believes Gunner Saviour Olivier Giroud Is More Than a Super-Sub

Frenchman Olivier Giroud rescued Arsenal from a humiliating opening day result as he came off the bench to score the winner.

Giroud has scored the most goals as a substitute since the start of last season - seven - and Jamie Redknapp told the Daily Mail that Giroud has better quality than be labelled a 'super-sub'.

Aaron Ramsey and Giroud were brought on in the 67th minute with Arsenal losing 3-2 and both went on to score goals late in the game.

Redknapp has been a fan of Giroud for many years and said, "It was interesting to see Olivier Giroud look down his nose at suggestions he is a super-sub after his winner for Arsenal.

"Giroud is too good to be an impact man from the bench. He is behind Alexandre Lacazette and Alexis Sanchez and Arsene Wenger has a job on his hands to keep all his strikers happy.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

"Giroud can remain a super-sub but it’s a waste of his talents."

If Alexis Sanchez remains at Arsenal, it will be interesting to see how Arsene Wenger can keep his strikers happy. Wenger had allowed Giroud to leave if he wanted, but the striker was happy to stay at the Emirates.

After Arsenal's victory Wenger commented on the matter: "I love the man and the player. He is a fantastic guy and he is committed and loves the club. He doesn’t want to leave. At one stage I opened the door for him because he knew I had many strikers. He is loved here and we are very happy he decided to stay."

Giroud is ahead of Alexandre Lacazette for their national team so perhaps Wenger is not treating him with the respect he deserves.