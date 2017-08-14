Soccer

Report Claims Liverpool Could Make a Move for Bayern Midfielder Following Keita Failure

2 hours ago

Liverpool could reportedly turn to Bayern Munich central midfielder Artuto Vidal in the closing weeks of the summer transfer market, after failing to sign number one midfield choice Naby Keita.

A frustrating summer in the red part of Merseyside will soon be coming to an end in the coming weeks, but Jurgen Klopp still has time to bring in a couple of players - especially if Philippe Coutinho leaves Anfield.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

According to ESPN, the Reds could turn their attention to Chile international Arturo Vidal after failing to capture RB Leipzig's Naby Keita this summer, as Klopp looks to strengthen his engine room.

With Philippe Coutinho believed to be on his way out of Merseyside in a deal supposedly worth around £100m, the club will find themselves with a huge cash injection - with which they could perhaps persuade Vidal to test the waters in the Premier League.

The signing would be an enormous signal of intent from Klopp, who is looking to build on his side's fourth placed finish from last season, and after drawing 3-3 with Watford on the opening day of the Premier League, he may feel that the team needs a defensive reinforcement - something that Vidal offers, as well as a big attacking threat.

However, whether the 30-year-old would make the switch remains to be seen - having enjoyed enormous success with Bayern. Although, with little time on his side, Vidal may fancy a stab at England - having already dominated in both Italy and Germany. Watch this space, what is currently a mere rumour could easily erupt - and stranger things have happened this summer.

