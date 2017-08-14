Soccer

Rooney Claims He Still Has it All to Prove Despite Netting Opening Day Winner for Toffees

36 minutes ago

Everton fan favourite Wayne Rooney has admitted that he still has to prove himself to the Goodison Park faithful - claiming that there are still some fans that don't think he's good enough for the Toffees.

Rooney marked his return to the club by scoring the only goal on his second debut with Everton, in a 1-0 victory over Stoke, and while Saturday would've been a joyous occasion for the 31-year-old, he says that he was feeling the pressure:

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

“I knew when I came back here I was putting a lot of pressure on myself but that’s how I like to play,” He told the Liverpool Echo.


“I’ve enjoyed my time here, had a good pre-season and have been waiting for this game for a long time.

“Thankfully we got three points but, of course, it was a special moment for me to get the winning goal. There is a lot of expectation coming back here and there are still some fans who maybe thought I might not have even been good enough to come back here.

“But it’s up to me to prove myself but I’ve been working hard and I’m ready for that challenge to prove myself here again.”

Rooney also went on to discuss how he received interest from other places - a move to China being a heavily reported possibility over the summer, but the allure of boyhood club Everton shone through everything else.

“There were lots of offers from other Premier League clubs and from abroad which would’ve financially been a lot better for me but I’ve always been a person who wants to play football and that’s why I chose to come back here and hopefully I can repay some of the faith Ronald Koeman has shown in me,”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters