Rooney Claims He Still Has it All to Prove Despite Netting Opening Day Winner for Toffees

Everton fan favourite Wayne Rooney has admitted that he still has to prove himself to the Goodison Park faithful - claiming that there are still some fans that don't think he's good enough for the Toffees.

Rooney marked his return to the club by scoring the only goal on his second debut with Everton, in a 1-0 victory over Stoke, and while Saturday would've been a joyous occasion for the 31-year-old, he says that he was feeling the pressure:

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

“I knew when I came back here I was putting a lot of pressure on myself but that’s how I like to play,” He told the Liverpool Echo.





“I’ve enjoyed my time here, had a good pre-season and have been waiting for this game for a long time.

“Thankfully we got three points but, of course, it was a special moment for me to get the winning goal. There is a lot of expectation coming back here and there are still some fans who maybe thought I might not have even been good enough to come back here.

“But it’s up to me to prove myself but I’ve been working hard and I’m ready for that challenge to prove myself here again.”

Rooney also went on to discuss how he received interest from other places - a move to China being a heavily reported possibility over the summer, but the allure of boyhood club Everton shone through everything else.

“There were lots of offers from other Premier League clubs and from abroad which would’ve financially been a lot better for me but I’ve always been a person who wants to play football and that’s why I chose to come back here and hopefully I can repay some of the faith Ronald Koeman has shown in me,”