Rumours Emerge Showing How Much Paulinho Paid of His Own Money to Seal Dream Barcelona Move

Brazilian star Paulinho has shown the extent to which he was willing to go to join Barcelona by paying €7.5m from his own money to join Barcelona.

Barca today announced the signing of Paulinho from Guangzhou Evergrande for €40m with an unveiling scheduled for later in the week.

The Catalan club were forced to pay his full release clause but a tweet emerged today showing that he helped contribute to this.

Guangzhou, who sit top of the Chinese League, were desperate to keep a hold of him but manager Phil Scolari saw how much he was pining for the move as expressed by the paying of a section of the transfer fee.





The Chinese club had helped to re-establish Paulinho after his nightmare in England.

After Gareth Bale was sold to Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur signed the Brazilian for a club record fee of £18.5m, but despite playing 30 times in his first season he was eventually faded out, failing to make the impact Spurs fans had hoped for.





Scolari took a chance on him for €14m and he was greatly rewarded. His eight goals in 30 games helped to steer Guangzhou to their 6th title in 2016.





His performances have been good enough to be rewarded with a regular starting spot in the Brazil side so far during the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign.




