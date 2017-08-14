Sky Sports Pundit Tips West Ham Star as Next Player to Leave for 'Astronomical' Fee

Sky Sports pundit Tony Gayle has praised West Ham United playmaker Manuel Lanzini and suggested the Argentine will be the next player to leave for an ‘astronomical’ fee.

The 24-year-old midfielder scored eight Premier League goals in his first season at the London Stadium, earning the nickname ‘la joya’ among The Hammers faithful.

But former West Ham man Tony Gale has suggested that the Hammers may struggle to keep hold of the former River Plate play-maker, and must do all they can to keep him in east London, as reported by HITC.

Faced with the prospect of losing key man Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona, Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the 24-year-old, and would be able to offer a sizable increase on Lanzini’s reported £35,000-per-week wages at West Ham.

The Sky Sports pundit has identified Lanzini as “special”, whose creativity sets him apart in Slaven Bilic’s side. But after two seasons of smashed transfer fee records, Gale expects Lanzini to be the next big-money move.

"Lanzini is special, and with new players like Javier Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic around him, he can have an even bigger impact," said Gayle.

"He is one of those gifted players who can create something. Lanzini puts me in mind of Trevor Brooking and Alan Devonshire.

"Lanzini will be the next player to go for an astronomical fee."

Lanzini’s current contract with West Ham runs until 2020.