Southampton Fan Reveals Icy Confrontation With Wantaway Centre Back Virgil van Dijk

A Southampton fan has reportedly confronted Virgil van Dijk about a move away from St Mary's in a restaurant - saying that his comment claiming that the Dutchman was too good for Liverpool didn't go down very well.

It's been one of the biggest Premier League talking points all summer. Van Dijk was expected to make the switch to the Reds before the Saints reported the Anfield outfit to the FA for 'tapping up' their man - leading to Liverpool pulling out completely.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Van Dijk has now openly stated that he wants to leave St Mary's, and has been ostracised from the squad as a result, the club claiming that he has a virus that's stopping him from playing.

And now, a Southampton fan by the username of 'LeBizzier69' has opened up on a confrontation he had with the 26-year-old in a restaurant:

"Double V D has just been having dinner with three of his entourage a few tables down from us. Took daughter over to his table after she wrote "don't go" on a napkin." He wrote on popular Southampton fan forum SaintsWeb (via Express).

"Seemed nice enough until I said he was too good to go to Liverpool. All went a bit quiet then. That virus cleared up fast."

Van Dijk missed Southampton's frustrating season opener against Swansea - where Saints completely dominated the South Wales outfit, but still had to make do with a 0-0 draw at St Mary's.

The Swans showed resolute defending meant that out of 29 shots, only two made their way towards Polish stopper Lukasz Fabianski - meaning the home side had to settle with sharing the points.