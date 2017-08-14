Stoke Defender Geoff Cameron Laments 'Scripted' Wayne Rooney Goal in Potters' Defeat to Everton

Stoke centre half Geoff Cameron has claimed that his side's 1-0 defeat to Everton on the opening day off the Premier League is something they can build on, mentioning that the Potters didn't deserve to lose.

The Toffees ran out 1-0 victors on a day that saw Wayne Rooney score on his return debut at Goodison Park, something that Cameron says was 'scripted':

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

"We deserved more than we got. One ball and I think it was kind of scripted before that Rooney will get a goal," the centre-half told Stoke Sentinel after the game.





"I'm disappointed for us because we put in a hard shift. It was a good performance from everybody and the result is disappointing.

"It's something we can build on. Next week it's another tough team (Arsenal) so we have to stay focused and stay positive and go from here."

Neither side seemed to assert any proper dominance during the game - with both goalkeepers staying quiet throughout the 90 minutes - although it could have all ended differently had Jordan Pickford not superbly saved an injury time effort from Xherdan Shaqiri.

"We had a lot of possession, especially in the first half. In the second half they changed formation and we had to adjust a little bit but we were good, it's just a little bit of the final ball in the final third where we need to be better. Apart from that it's a good first step.

"Jordan Pickford made a good save in added time and that's the way it goes sometimes. They took their chance. We didn't get played off the park. We held our own and we can build on this."

Stoke host Arsenal next weekend in what will undoubtedly be another difficult test for Mark Hughes' side.