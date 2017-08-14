Soccer

Sunderland Boss Simon Grayson Rejoices in His Side's 'Clinical' 3-1 Away Win to Norwich City

2 hours ago

Sunderland manager Simon Grayson has expressed his delight at his side's unprecedented 3-1 away victory at Norwich City on Sunday afternoon. The Black Cats spent a lot of the match without the ball, but took their chances when they came and ran out surprise 3-1 winners in a game that many had tipped them to lose.

Speaking to the press after the win, via the Northern Echo, Grayson gave his thoughts on the comprehensive victory his side achieved. The 47-year-old proclaimed: 

"The players played out the game plan brilliantly. We were clinical. When you go 3-0 up you can't have too many complaints. We haven't had too much time to prepare but we did what we needed to do. When you get a chance break with a carefree and good attitude."

The Black Cats dealt with the atmosphere that greeted them terrifically - quickly dampening the the yellow sea of buoyant home fans' spirits by shutting down them down with  disciplined  defensive play. 


Sunderland took their chances when they came, with Lewis Grabban putting away two clinical finishes, and Aiden McGeady scoring a stunning long-range effort. Addressing the performances of his attacking players, Grayson contended:


"Lewis Grabban has proved he is a handful at this level, him and Vaughan have a good understanding at this level. Doing the ugly side of the game. It shows the calibre of player we have at this club. They have the hunger and desire, we have to put the heart and soul back into the club."

Sunderland have a new edge to them since starting life in the Championship, and will be hoping that they can take a leaf out of their rivals Newcastle United's book, and bounce straight back up to the top-tier. 

The Black Cats face a tricky away trip to Sheffield Wednesday midweek, but will be hoping for a repeat performance of their ruthless Canaries drubbing.

