Soccer

Twitter Back to Its Best Following Action-Packed El Clasico Fixture for the Spanish Super Cup

2 hours ago

Football is back across the board and we were lucky enough to get an early El Clasico in the season, after La Liga winners Real Madrid took on Copa del Rey victors Barcelona for the Spanish Super Cup.

The first of the two-legged fixture took place at the Camp Nou on Sunday night and it was full of drama, talking points and phenomenal goals, just like we have come to expect between the world's two best teams.

However, Los Blancos' decision to wear their turquoise third kit left many perplexed, with an awful kit clash the result of Madrid's clear marketing ploy...

Real should have just stuck with their white home kit, as this guy demonstrated...

Focusing on the game itself, a Gerard Pique own goal put the visitors in front, but Lionel Messi equalised in the second half from the penalty spot, following a very contentious foul on Luis Suarez...

Cristiano Ronaldo started the game on the bench, but his introduction in the second half had an immediate impact. The Portuguese forward scored a sensational strike and celebrated just as Messi had done last season at the Bernabeu...

However, just minutes after his goal Ronaldo was shown a second yellow card, this time for diving, and was given his marching orders...

Going down to ten men wouldn't matter though, with Marco Asensio continuing his meteoric rise to stardom with the goal of the game to put his side in a strong position heading into the second leg...

