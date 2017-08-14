Twitter Back to Its Best Following Action-Packed El Clasico Fixture for the Spanish Super Cup

Football is back across the board and we were lucky enough to get an early El Clasico in the season, after La Liga winners Real Madrid took on Copa del Rey victors Barcelona for the Spanish Super Cup.

The first of the two-legged fixture took place at the Camp Nou on Sunday night and it was full of drama, talking points and phenomenal goals, just like we have come to expect between the world's two best teams.

However, Los Blancos' decision to wear their turquoise third kit left many perplexed, with an awful kit clash the result of Madrid's clear marketing ploy...

This kit clash in the El Clasico has got me like... pic.twitter.com/YsMDIKa0RR — Danny (@DanBardwell) August 13, 2017

I'm ever so slightly colourblind but it has never been more evident after watching El Clasico. Wear ya home kit, Real Madrid. — Rob Munro (@Munroooo) August 13, 2017

Trying to watch El Clásico through the kit clash like. pic.twitter.com/154QjBzUiC — Amy Andrews (@AmyJAndrews) August 13, 2017

Real should have just stuck with their white home kit, as this guy demonstrated...

Ffs. pic.twitter.com/KvIGGe7ScU — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) August 13, 2017

Focusing on the game itself, a Gerard Pique own goal put the visitors in front, but Lionel Messi equalised in the second half from the penalty spot, following a very contentious foul on Luis Suarez...

Suarez right now pic.twitter.com/bZyXEakpf0 — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) August 13, 2017

Pic | Where Suarez "supposed" to be touched and where he feel the pain. pic.twitter.com/UXB7jCueJf 🤔💦 — Real Madrid Info (@RMadridInfo) August 14, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo started the game on the bench, but his introduction in the second half had an immediate impact. The Portuguese forward scored a sensational strike and celebrated just as Messi had done last season at the Bernabeu...

OHHHHH. He's annoying, but in fairness to him Ronaldo has just scored a THUNDERBASTARD to put Real back into the lead. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 13, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo troll level: 10,000 pic.twitter.com/nXu1RuWuUQ — UNILAD Football (@UNILADFooty) August 13, 2017

Ronaldo looks like he's being told some absolute dynamite gossip about Jill from Accounts pic.twitter.com/VqxeSY3mOJ — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) August 14, 2017

The stat of the day from @SkySportsStatto - Ronaldo rules in Messi's house pic.twitter.com/8mgAZHbmPH — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) August 14, 2017

Greatest rivalry in football pic.twitter.com/NS2g63fcal — Football Funnys (@FootballFunnys) August 14, 2017

However, just minutes after his goal Ronaldo was shown a second yellow card, this time for diving, and was given his marching orders...

Ronaldo's had a bit of mad Super Cup...



58' Subbed on.

80' Scores screamer.

81' Booked for taking shirt off.

82' Sent off for diving. pic.twitter.com/LpfTMfaJvO — TheFootballRepublic (@TheFootballRep) August 13, 2017

⚽️ 80 mins: Cristiano Ronaldo scores.



😐 81 mins: Cristiano Ronaldo yellow carded for celebrating.



🔴 82 mins: Cristiano Ronaldo sent off. pic.twitter.com/ApKluu5KkW — bet365 (@bet365) August 13, 2017

Ronaldo after that red card: "Hello, Quaresma? I am coming to Besiktas" pic.twitter.com/c0EibhxHEt — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) August 13, 2017

Going down to ten men wouldn't matter though, with Marco Asensio continuing his meteoric rise to stardom with the goal of the game to put his side in a strong position heading into the second leg...

Marco Asensio has scored on his Real Madrid debut in:



⚪️ Champions League

⚪️ UEFA Super Cup

⚪️ Copa del Rey

⚪️ Supercopa

⚪️ LaLiga



Wow. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/2apmHkKH0N — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 13, 2017

✅ Neymar sold to PSG

✅ Liverpool won't sell Coutinho

✅ Dortmund won't sell Dembele

✅ Lose 10-man Real Madrid



Barcelona board this morning: pic.twitter.com/VirO2FVzVi — SPORF (@Sporf) August 14, 2017