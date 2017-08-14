Soccer

VIDEO: Check Out Joe Hart's Hilarious Explanation When Asked Why He Has a Black Eye

2 hours ago

There were a few things we all saw during Manchester United's comfortable victory of West Ham at Old Trafford yesterday. Romelu Lukaku bagging a brace, Marcus Rashford having a great game and Paul Pogba smashing one in from 20 yards.

But what you may have missed was Joe Hart's black eye. The England goalkeeper was sporting a bruise on his right eye during the game and the question beckons - 'How did that happen?'

In Hart's post-match conference he jokingly said: "Well the induction was to have a fight with Andy (Carroll)." 

The real reason however was the ball hit him in the face during a training session. 

"I always spread myself and get hit," Hart sad in the press conference. "But this time it left a mark." Hart joins the Hammers on loan from Manchester City, where for the second consecutive season he's been out of favour with Boss Pep Guardiola. 

But the England international is only focusing on West Ham: "I'm trying to make a point to Slaven Bilic, he's my coach. I'm trying to make a point to Gareth Southgate. They're my coaches, their opinion is the only one I care about."

Guardiola didn't choose to bring Hart back into his Manchester City team after the 30-year-old spent last season on loan to Serie A side, Torino. Hart's debut for West Ham wasn't great - he conceded four goals and only made two saves all afternoon. He and West Ham will be hoping fortunes change over the season.

