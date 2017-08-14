VIDEO: Radamel Falcao's Goal of the Season Contender After Sensational Performance Against Dijon

Monaco's star striker Radamel Falcao has continued his sensational form from last season after a devastating performance against Dijon in the second week of the club's title defence.

Doubts had crept up about the striker's form during his disappointing spell in the Premier League where he only returned five goals in 36 appearances while playing for both Manchester United and Chelsea.

However, once he returned to France last season he blew the critics away after scoring 30 goals and leading Monaco to the title and he has now continued that powerful form after he scored a hat-trick against Dijon on Sunday, including this absolutely sensational finish which is already a goal of the season contender.

Dijon were caught in possession by Falcao's striker partner Adama Diakhaby and after he passed the ball off to the prolific Colombian a simple cut in was enough for him to beat a lacklustre defence and angle his shot. The lopping, curling effort was simply world class leaving the keeper and defence motionless as the ball crashed into the top corner.

Falcao made the strike look effortless which bagged him his second and put his side 3-0 up in just 37 minutes.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

Teammate Kylian Mbappe didn't feature during the match as speculation that he could join Paris Saint-Germain continues to increase this could be a sign that the deal is going ahead. However, after the Ligue 1 giants shelled out €222m for Neymar they may be required to sell some players to remain within FIFA Financial Fair Play regulations.

The win puts Monaco in third behind Lyon and PSG who are only above them due to a one goal difference after all three secured victories in their opening two games. Monaco's next fixture is away to Metz on Friday.