Chelsea outcast Diego Costa is set to receive a hefty fine for failing to turn up to training with the club last month.

Seemingly unwanted by Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, Costa has been enjoying an extended holiday this summer, even posting an Instagram live video in an Atlético Madrid shirt on his social media account.

The club has received a fair amount of backlash for their treatment of Costa in recent weeks, with disappointing pre-season performances from new man Álvaro Morata leaving Blues fans missing their 28-year-old striker. As a result, Chelsea are believed to have fined Costa £300,000 (two weeks wages) for failing to turn up to training last month.

BREAKING: Diego Costa fined by @ChelseaFC for not returning for pre-season training last month #SSN pic.twitter.com/JBaVwgcyKU — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 14, 2017

Costa has been involved in a long-term disagreement with manager Conte, with the Italian even texting his star striker to tell him that he wasn't needed back at Chelsea this season. Having seemingly taken his managers advice, Costa has been staying well clear of west London this summer.

Diego Costa has been fined by Chelsea for not returning for preseason training last month. Likely to be two weeks wages - so £300,000 — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 14, 2017

Costa was desperate to return to Atlético Madrid during this transfer window, with a move to big spending AC Milan also not being ruled out. However, due to Atlético's transfer ban, they have been unable to make a move for their former star and must wait until January before they can make any new signings.

Following an impressive performance on his Premier League debut, the Chelsea faithful have seemingly warmed to the prostect of new man Morata leading the line for them this season.

Conte also has social media menace Michy Batshuayi at his disposal, the Belgian striker playing an important role in Chelsea's title winning campaign last season.