​Wayne Rooney's Wife Coleen Explains Why He's Banned From His Son Kai's Football Matches

Wayne Rooney announced his competitive return to Everton in some style this weekend, scoring the winner in the Toffees’ 1-0 win over Stoke.

Despite not playing for the Merseyside club for over 13 years, affection for Rooney remains undiminished at Goodison Park, with the England international admitting in recent weeks that he even wore Everton pyjamas during his time at Manchester United.

Wayne Rooney’s wife hash banned him from going to their son's football matches https://t.co/4yBWr9y79H pic.twitter.com/Oaaou1ynep — LiveZone.io (@livezoneio) August 14, 2017

But with all the success the Croxteth-born star has had on the world stage, fame and a loss of privacy were inevitable.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, his wife Coleen revealed that she banned Wayne from attending their son Kai’s youth football matches after her husband’s presence attracted too much attention from autograph hunters.

She said; “Tournaments can be a bit of a headache.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

“One day, Wayne came to a match and he spent the whole time taking photos with kids and, at the end, Kai said: ‘You never even saw me play!’"

Though the former Man Utd striker will be frustrated not to be able to watch his son follow in his footsteps, the 31-year-old will no doubt be focused on rediscovering the magic that made him the most sought-after of talents in world football all those years ago, swapping Goodison for Old Trafford at the tender age of 18 in 2004.

The Toffees have spend almost £90m in the transfer window so far, and the Blues will be desperate to improve upon last season and compete for the Europa League trophy.