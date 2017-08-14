West Brom Reportedly Ready to Cash in on Wantaway Swansea Target Before the Summer Window Closes

West Brom are reportedly ready to sell playmaker Nacer Chadli, after reports of a bust up between the Belgian and manager Tony Pulis regarding his future.

Chadli joined the Baggies last summer from Tottenham for a reported fee of £13m. Since that time, the 28-year-old has made 31 appearances, scoring five goals. But now, it seems that Pulis is ready to let his man go - with Swansea interested in the midfielder:

“It’s been publicised that Swansea are interested in Nacer – if they are, we’ll deal with Swansea." Pulis told the Express and Star.

Clint Hughes/GettyImages

“Let’s just get our players in first. I’m excited at the opportunity of trying to get some of these players in.

“We’ve got targets, we’ll get them in the next two weeks, and we need to.”

The Swans are currently in the hunt for a playmaker to replace the outward bound Gylfi Sigurdsson, who is expected to leave the club this summer for Everton in a deal worth around £50m.

Manager Paul Clement has been linked with a wealth of names as well as Chadli. The likes of Jean Seri, Jonathon Viera and Joe Allen have all popped up in reports across the British press, but it seems that the West Brom man is the most likely to make the move to South Wales.

The Swans will be desperate for a creative player to join their ranks after their lacklustre performance against Southampton on the weekend. Clement's men failed to create much at all going forward, and relied heavily on their sturdy defence to bring them away from St Mary's with a point.