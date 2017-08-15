USA, Mexico, Canada Bid Unveils Preliminary City Host Candidates for 2026 World Cup
The USA’s joint bid with Canada and Mexico to host the 2026 World Cup began to take shape Tuesday afternoon with the unveiling of the 44 cities in contention to host at least one of the record 80 matches.
The North American bid will go up against one from Morocco for the right to stage the tournament, and a decision could be made as early as next June. The USA, Canada and Mexico are the prohibitive favorites thanks to their size, infrastructure and the fact that CONCACAF will have waited 32 years to host. The 1994 World Cup staged in the USA remains the best-attended despite the fact that only 24 nations competed. The 2026 competition will comprise 48 teams.
The three North American nations’ United Bid Committee announced Tuesday that requests for information had been sent to 44 cities asking them to declare their interest and intentions by September 5. A shortlist of potential venues will be created, with those cities submitting their final proposals by January 2018. The three countries’ World Cup bid, which will include 20-25 possible venues, is due to FIFA in March. The UBC said Tuesday that, “At least 12 locations could ultimately serve as official host cities,” during the tournament, with others possibly under consideration for the preliminary and final draws, team base camps and other activities.
“The host cities included in our bid will be critical to its success, not only because of their facilities and ability to stage major events, but because they are committed to further developing the sport of soccer by harnessing the impact of hosting a FIFA World Cup,” UBC executive director John Kristick said. “We have had a great response so far and we’re looking forward to working closely with each city and determining the best venues for our official bid that we’ll submit next year.”
Here’s the list of cities and venues under consideration:
USA
37 stadiums in 34 markets
Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Baltimore, M&T Bank Stadium
Birmingham, Legion Field
Boston/Foxborough, Gillette Stadium
Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium
Chicago, Soldier Field
Cincinnati, Paul Brown Stadium
Cleveland, FirstEnergy Stadium
Dallas, Cotton Bowl
Dallas/Arlington, AT&T Stadium
Denver, Sports Authority Field at Mile High
Detroit, Ford Field
Green Bay, Lambeau Field
Houston, NRG Stadium
Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium
Jacksonville, EverBank Field
Kansas City, Arrowhead Stadium
Las Vegas, Raiders Stadium
Los Angeles, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Los Angeles, LA Stadium at Hollywood Park
Los Angeles, Rose Bowl
Miami, Hard Rock Stadium
Minneapolis, US Bank Stadium
Nashville, Nissan Stadium
New Orleans, Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New York/New Jersey, MetLife Stadium
Orlando, Camping World Stadium
Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field
Phoenix/Glendale, University of Phoenix Stadium
Pittsburgh, Heinz Field
Salt Lake City, Rice-Eccles Stadium
San Antonio, Alamodome
San Diego, Qualcomm Stadium
San Francisco/San Jose, Levi’s Stadium
Seattle, CenturyLink Field
Tampa, Raymond James Stadium
Washington, D.C./Landover, FedEx Field
CANADA
Nine stadiums in seven markets
Calgary, McMahon Stadium
Edmonton, Commonwealth Stadium
Montreal, Stade Olympique
Montreal, Stade Saputo
Ottawa, TD Place Stadium
Regina, Mosaic Stadium
Toronto, Rogers Centre
Toronto, BMO Field
Vancouver, BC Place
MEXICO
Three stadiums in three markets
Guadalajara, Estadio Chivas
Mexico City, Estadio Azteca
Monterrey, Estadio Rayados
FIFA requires World Cup stadiums to seat at least 40,000 spectators. Those under consideration for the semifinals must have 60,000 seats and those hosting the opener or final must have 80,000. The USA alone has more than 130 venues that exceed 40,000. Morocco currently has six. The largest is the 52,000-seat Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.
Under the UBC’s current plan, the USA will host 60 games, including every match from the quarterfinals on. Mexico and Canada will split the remaining 20.