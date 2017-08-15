'Adaptable' Manchester City New Boy Danilo Eager to Play in Any Position Amid Competition

Former Real Madrid defender and Manchester City new boy Danilo has spoken of his happiness to play in a number of defensive roles, after impressing on his debut.

The 26-year-old Brazil international is naturally a right-back, but started on the left for City on Saturday, accommodating £50m Kyle Walker on the right.

Both full-backs were able to get forward as Pep Guardiola opted for a three man defence of Vincent Kompany, John Stones and Nicolás Otamendi.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Danilo said, as quoted by the Daily Star: "My aim here is to help the team, and help them get the goal. So it doesn’t matter if I’m on the right, the left or in midfield.

"I prefer the right because it’s my natural leg, and it’s maybe more difficult to play on the left, but I can adapt to both positions.

"When I started out as a player I used to play in midfield, and I also won the Copa Libertadores with Santos playing as a midfielder. So I am really used to that position even if I haven’t played there much recently – I won’t have a problem playing there again.

Pep Guardiola Swoons Over City's Midfield Options Following Tough Clash with Brighton @ https://t.co/ztn6dVUNa1 — Manchester City Pro (@ManCityPro) August 14, 2017

"It depends on the needs of the team but we have great players in midfield. But I always want to play, and help the team, in any position."





City eased past Brighton and Hove Albion in their first game of the Premier League season, with veteran striker Sergio Aguero scoring first for the Sky Blues.

The defender will hope to keep his spot in defence ahead of City's first home game of the new campaign against Everton on Monday, before the Manchester club travel to Bournemouth the following weekend.