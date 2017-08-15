Soccer

Arsenal Out-of-Favour Midfielder Jack Wilshere Revealed as a Shock Target for Juventus

38 minutes ago

Juventus are showing interest in signing struggling Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, who spent last season on loan at Bournemouth after a string of serious injuries caused him to lose his place in the Arsenal team and fall down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium. 

And with no sign of Wilshere being a part of Arsene Wenger's plans for this season, it is likely that Wilshere will not be playing for the Gunners when the transfer window closes, whether it's on loan or a permanent move.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Juventus are one of the teams showing interest in Wilshere, according to TMW, as the Old Lady look to defend their title in what looks to be a much more competitive Serie A season.

The 25-year-old England international had been linked with a move to Sampdoria earlier this summer, but after Juventus target Nemanja Matic moved to Manchester United, they have now turned their attentions to Wilshere and Sampdoria have ended their interest.

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-MAN UTD

A move to Juve would come as shock to most people, as he can't even break into the Arsenal midfield, so trying to fight for a place against Sami Khedira, Claudio Marchisio and Miralem Pjanic would be an extremely difficult task for the injury prone Englishmen. 

Going to Juventus would leave Wilshere in the same sort of predicament that he's in at Arsenal, just adding to squad depth after they recently sold central midfielders Francesco Cassata and Mario Lemina.

