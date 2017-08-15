Barcelona Outcast's Agent Denies Reports of Contact Over Potential Galatasaray Return

Arda Turan has been on the fringes of life at the Nou Camp since his arrival at the club in 2015. The Turkey international wasn't permitted to play for Barcelona for the first few months of his contract due to a transfer ban, and has struggled for game time ever since.

Turan has been at the heart of transfer speculation linking the player back to his former club Galatasaray, and it was thought the attacker might be open to a switch.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS (via FourFourTwo), Turan's agent Ahmet Bulut denied that any agreement has been reached, saying: "The news that Arda Turan agreed with Galatasaray is not true. I didn't talk to Barcelona about Arda Turan."

Galatasaray now want to buy Arda Turan for €10m. Barça previously tried to negotiate for €30m then €20m. [MD via @BarcaSpiral] pic.twitter.com/nSCU3wMrph — Catalan Edition (@CatalanEdition) August 11, 2017

Galatasaray chairman Dursun Ozbek has relished the prospect of Turan's return the club, saying: "If he ever wants to return to Turkey, he will definitely be playing for Galatasaray."

During his time at Galatasaray from 2004-2011, Turan scored an impressive 45 goals in 194 total appearances for the Turkish side.

Turan also had a good spell at Atletico Madrid, helping the team to their first La Liga title in 18 years.

It has been reported however that Barca boss Ernesto Valverde has told Turan that he will not likely feature for the Spanish giants this season.





Turan made only 18 appearances last season for Barca, managing to score only three league goals. The talented attacker did score a further ten goals in other competitions though.





Despite Neymar's colossal move to Paris Saint-Germain, Turan's prospects haven't improved, with the Catalan club signing former Tottenham star Paulinho for £36.4m from Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande.