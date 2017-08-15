Brighton and Birmingham Both in the Race for Portuguese Forward But €6m Fee Remains an Issue

Both Premier League new-boys Brighton and the EFL's Birmingham are reportedly interested in signing Portugal's Euro 2016 hero Eder, ahead of the closure of the transfer window.

According to French sport publication L'Equipe, the two English clubs are seeking a loan deal for the striker, as they feel Eder's current club Lille's asking price of €6m for Eder is not in their best interests right now, despite both sides being able to afford the fee.

Image by Sam Morris

Whilst Brighton and Birmingham have made contact with Lille over the potential move, it’s not pushed either club much further forward, with Lille still holding out for a full transfer, rather than a temporary one.

On July 10th, 2016, Eder, despite being somewhat maligned in a squad which included Cristiano Ronaldo, scored the winning goal for Portugal against France in the Euro 2016 final.

However, after moving to Lille following a spell with Swansea City, Eder has endured a frustrating time there and the French club are now looking to offload him.

Chris Hughton's Brighton and Harry Redknapp's Birmingham City are not alone in pursuing the outcast striker though, with Olympiakos from Greece, CSKA Moscow from Russia and Girona from Spain all showing interest in signing the frontman on a loan deal.