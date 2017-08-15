Chelsea Remain Confident of Agreeing £35m Deal for Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Chelsea are confident that they will be able to complete the signing of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for a fee of £35m from rivals Arsenal.

The 24-year-old is yet to sign a new contract with Arsenal and is going into the last year of his deal, prompting Chelsea to move in on the England international, who Arsenal will not want to lose for free next year.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has already publicly ruled out selling Alexis Sanchez and Oliver Giroud but has not made a similar statement about Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

No fee has yet been agreed for the versatile wide man, but the Evening Standard has reported that negotiations are ongoing and that the current Premier League champions have been encouraged that the transfer is a definite possibility.

Chelsea are on the hunt for new wing backs to bring some competition and depth in the position, as they look to retain their Premier League title while at the same time competing in the Champions League.

Antonio Conte & Chelsea on Collision Course Over Transfer Targets Following Opening Day Defeat https://t.co/APZSqgIDRC — ChelseaPro (@ChelseaPro) August 15, 2017

First team football has not been a guarantee for Oxlade-Chamberlain recently - a factor that could persuade him to move to Chelsea, as he looks to secure his spot in the England squad for the upcoming 2018 World Cup.