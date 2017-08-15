Chelsea Set Diego Costa 4 Conditions to Meet if He Wants to Repair Relationship With the Club

Diego Costa has been set four conditions by Chelsea in order to reconcile his relationship with the club.

The Spain international is widely expected to leave Chelsea in the near future after claiming he was told by manager Antonio Conte via text that he is not part of the Italian's plans, remaining absent from the Blues' squad for Saturday's Premier League defeat to Burnley.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

According to the Guardian, Chelsea have set the former Atletico Madrid man four conditions for him to meet in order to repair his relationship with the club, with the first being that Costa should return to the club.

The second is that Costa should return to training, the third is for the 28-year-old to get himself match fit and the fourth is for the striker to train well and put himself in contention for a first-team spot.

Costa has been at odds with Conte since January, when he was dropped from Chelsea's starting XI following a dispute with a fitness coach and reports of a potential move to the Chinese Super League.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

It seems unlikely that the stipulations will be met, with Costa recently claiming he had been treated like "a criminal' by Chelsea and repeatedly voicing his desire to return to Atletico Madrid, the club he made his name at.





He told the Daily Mail: "They want me to be there training with the reserves. I wouldn't be allowed access to the first-team dressing room and I would have no contact at all with the guys.





"I'm not a criminal! I don't think it is fair after all I have done to be treated like that.

"They gave me a week extra off but since then it's fines all the way. They want me training with the reserves. I am not going to do that. I am not a criminal and I am not in the wrong here. So, if they need to fine me, let them fine me.





"I take the hit every week but I'm not driven by money. The important thing is to be happy with how I live. I'm here with my parents and people who respect me."