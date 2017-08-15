Desperate Tottenham Fail With £25m Bid for Fulham Starlet as End of Transfer Window Looms Large

Tottenham have had a bid of £25m rejected by Fulham for their prized asset Ryan Sessegnon, in the wake of Danny Rose's explosive interview with the Sun.

Spurs are desperately trying to bring in some new acquisitions before the transfer window closes in two weeks' time, and have also been linked with a move for Ajax youngster Davinson Sanchez.

Harry Hubbard/GettyImages

As reported by the Mirror, Daniel Levy is trying to prepare for the possibility of Rose leaving the club after he very publicly questioned the club's lack of spending this summer amongst other things.

He offered £25m to Fulham for 17-year-old left-back Sessegnon, who is one of the Championship's brightest prospects, but that was swiftly knocked back.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Sessegnon, who can also play as a winger, has already drawn comparisons to Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale, who, like the teenager, also started out as a left-back.





The Englishman only signed a new three-year deal at Craven Cottage in June but that hasn't deterred Spurs, who know they're in a tricky situation at present.

He has been courted by some of England's top clubs since bursting onto the scene, including Arsenal, Liverpool and the two Manchester clubs.

Tottenham beat Newcastle 2-0 in their opening Premier League fixture at the weekend but fans are hoping to see some reinforcements arrive over the next couple of weeks.

