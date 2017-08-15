​€30m-Rated Sampdoria Wonderkid Set to Snub Dortmund in Favour of Inter Milan Move

Sampdoria striker Patrik Schick has reportedly voiced his intention to stay in Serie A beyond this season, with Inter Milan said to be leading the race for the youngster’s signature.

According to a Calciomercato report, Dortmund are keen on the sought-after striker and are anxious to secure attacking reinforcements this summer, but are likely to miss out on the talented 21-year-old.

BVB have tried to sign Patrik Schick but he only wants to stay in the Serie A



📰 Di Marzio pic.twitter.com/TcqE5vw2Ew — ItalianFootballTV (@IFTVofficial) August 14, 2017

The Czech Republic international was heavily linked with a move to reigning Serie A champions Juventus last month, after The Old Lady reportedly met the player’s €30m buy-out clause.

However, the deal reportedly collapsed due to a failed medical and reports in Italy now suggest Inter Milan looks like the former Sparta Prague forward’s most likely destination.

Adam Nurkiewicz/GettyImages

The Czech bagged 11 goals in 32 league appearances in an impressive maiden campaign for I Blucerchiati last term, with many of Europe’s top clubs including Spurs said to be monitoring the young striker closely.

The former Bohemians 1905 loanee has so far declined to sign a contract extension with Sampdoria and looks almost certain to be leaving Stadio Luigi Ferraris this summer.

Schick’s current contract with La Samp runs until June 2020.