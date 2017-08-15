Soccer

​€30m-Rated Sampdoria Wonderkid Set to Snub Dortmund in Favour of Inter Milan Move

an hour ago

Sampdoria striker Patrik Schick has reportedly voiced his intention to stay in Serie A beyond this season, with Inter Milan said to be leading the race for the youngster’s signature.

According to a Calciomercato report, Dortmund are keen on the sought-after striker and are anxious to secure attacking reinforcements this summer, but are likely to miss out on the talented 21-year-old.

The Czech Republic international was heavily linked with a move to reigning Serie A champions Juventus last month, after The Old Lady reportedly met the player’s €30m buy-out clause.

However, the deal reportedly collapsed due to a failed medical and reports in Italy now suggest Inter Milan looks like the former Sparta Prague forward’s most likely destination.

Adam Nurkiewicz/GettyImages

The Czech bagged 11 goals in 32 league appearances in an impressive maiden campaign for I Blucerchiati last term, with many of Europe’s top clubs including Spurs said to be monitoring the young striker closely.

The former Bohemians 1905 loanee has so far declined to sign a contract extension with Sampdoria and looks almost certain to be leaving Stadio Luigi Ferraris this summer.

Schick’s current contract with La Samp runs until June 2020.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters