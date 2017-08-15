€30m-Rated Sampdoria Wonderkid Set to Snub Dortmund in Favour of Inter Milan Move
Sampdoria striker Patrik Schick has reportedly voiced his intention to stay in Serie A beyond this season, with Inter Milan said to be leading the race for the youngster’s signature.
According to a Calciomercato report, Dortmund are keen on the sought-after striker and are anxious to secure attacking reinforcements this summer, but are likely to miss out on the talented 21-year-old.
BVB have tried to sign Patrik Schick but he only wants to stay in the Serie A— ItalianFootballTV (@IFTVofficial) August 14, 2017
📰 Di Marzio pic.twitter.com/TcqE5vw2Ew
The Czech Republic international was heavily linked with a move to reigning Serie A champions Juventus last month, after The Old Lady reportedly met the player’s €30m buy-out clause.
However, the deal reportedly collapsed due to a failed medical and reports in Italy now suggest Inter Milan looks like the former Sparta Prague forward’s most likely destination.
The Czech bagged 11 goals in 32 league appearances in an impressive maiden campaign for I Blucerchiati last term, with many of Europe’s top clubs including Spurs said to be monitoring the young striker closely.
The former Bohemians 1905 loanee has so far declined to sign a contract extension with Sampdoria and looks almost certain to be leaving Stadio Luigi Ferraris this summer.
Schick’s current contract with La Samp runs until June 2020.