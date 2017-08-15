Fans Spot Something Strange on Mourinho's Wrist During 4-0 Victory Over West Ham

During the 4-0 Premier League thrashing of West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon fans spotted evidence of a tattoo under Mourinho's watch-face.

Because the majority of the tattoo is hidden it is very difficult to see what Mourinho has had inked on his wrist.

United fans however were still fascinated to note that their boss has added another tattoo and proclaimed their thoughts all over social media.

According to the Daily Mail, Mourinho, 54, got his first and only other tattoo done four years ago.

He paid £80 to have ‘Tami’, the nicknames of his wife Matilde Faria, and his children etched on his wrist.

Initial doubt was cast over the new one when fans realised Mourinho had had a tattoo done previously in a similar position.

But the pictures would suggest the marking revealed on Sunday is entirely different and fans are interested in finding out what the Portuguese coach has symbolised on his wrist.