Fiorentina Ace Nikola Kalinic Reportedly in Line for Imminent Move to Serie A Rivals AC Milan

A deal which would see Fiorentina's 29-year-old striker Nikola Kalinic move to AC Milan could be completed as early as Wednesday morning, reports in Italy have suggested.

In a report by Gazzetta Dello Sport via Football Italia , the Croatian hitman was said to have been sought-after by the Rossoneri for several weeks, with Fiorentina remaining stubborn in not budging from their €30m asking-price.

Maurizio Lagana/GettyImages

However, the former Champions League winners have allegedly accepted to raise the bonuses involved in the deal to meet the Viola's demands.





As a result the transfer is thought to be imminent, and given that Kalinic has already expressed his desire to move to the San Siro, it could be completed as soon as Wednesday.





The striker’s agent Fali Ramadani has been staying in Milan for several weeks at a luxurious hotel in Piazza della Repubblica, indicating that he expects a deal to be concluded.

It's the Ferragosto public holiday in Italy at present, so it’s unlikely there will be any significant developments on Tuesday, but things could be concluded before the Rossoneri’s Europa League tie with Macedonian side Shkendija on Thursday.

Kalinic has netted 27 times in 68 Serie A appearances for Fiorentina, and his transfer to AC Milan could help the famous club achieve the renaissance it has been desperately seeking for a number of seasons.