Former Leeds Midfielder Drops Huge Hint as Ousmane Dembele's Move to Barcelona Edges Closer

Former Leeds and Roma midfielder Olivier Dacourt has wished Ousmane Dembele "good luck for the future" as speculation over the France international's future continues.

After the £200m sale of Neymar, Barcelona are looking to replace the Brazil international and Dembele has been lined up as a potential alternative after impressing in his first season for Borussia Dortmund.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Scoring six goals and adding a further 12 assists, Dembele was a central figure in the Dortmund side that finished third in the Bundesliga last season, but Dacourt has wished the 20-year-old well ahead of his potential move to La Liga.





Posting an image on Instagram, Dacourt wrote: "Good luck for the Future".

Good luck for the Future🍀🍀 @o.dembele7 A post shared by Olivier Dacourt (@dacourtolivier) on Aug 14, 2017 at 5:31pm PDT

Barcelona have plenty of funds for the transfer window after selling Neymar to French giants Paris Saint-Germain, with Dembele and Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho both heavily linked with moves to the Nou Camp

Mundo Deportivo claim Barcelona must agree a deal for the former Rennes winger by August 26, with Ernesto Valverde's side believing a fee of €130m would be enough for Dortmund to depart with Dembele, despite the Bundesliga side wanting €150m.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

The report also claims Dortmund want Dembele, who has been suspended indefinitely by the club, to apologise for his refusal to train, a proposal the forward is not willing to agree to.

Barcelona's latest bid for Dembele was €100m plus add-ons that would reach a further €30m, while a similar offer has been made to Liverpool for Coutinho, despite the Reds' owners insisting the Brazilian is not for sale.